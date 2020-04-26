Football

Premier League Standings

ByReuters
21 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

Apr 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 82 2 Man City 28 18 3 7 68 31 57 3 Leicester 29 16 5 8 58 28 53 4 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 48 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 29 12 9 8 44 30 45 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 29 10 13 6 41 34 43 7 Sheff Utd 28 11 10 7 30 25 43 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 29 11 8 10 47 40 41 9 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 40 10 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 39 11 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 39 12 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 37 13 Newcastle 29 9 8 12 25 41 35 14 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 34 15 Brighton 29 6 11 12 32 40 29 16 West Ham 29 7 6 16 35 50 27 17 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 27 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 27 19 Aston Villa 28 7 4 17 34 56 25 20 Norwich 29 5 6 18 25 52 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Football
