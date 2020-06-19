Football

Premier League Standings

ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Jun 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 82 2 Man City 29 19 3 7 71 31 60 3 Leicester 29 16 5 8 58 28 53 4 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 48 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 29 12 9 8 44 30 45 ............................................... 6 Sheff Utd 29 11 11 7 30 25 44 7 Wolverhampton 29 10 13 6 41 34 43 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 29 11 8 10 47 40 41 9 Arsenal 29 9 13 7 40 39 40 10 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 39 11 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 39 12 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 37 13 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 37 14 Newcastle 29 9 8 12 25 41 35 15 Brighton 29 6 11 12 32 40 29 16 West Ham 29 7 6 16 35 50 27 17 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 27 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 27 19 Aston Villa 29 7 5 17 34 56 26 20 Norwich 30 5 6 19 25 55 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Football

Premier League Results

Premier League

Werner signing excites Chelsea boss Lampard

Football

Dutch soccer players boycott TV show over Black Pete remarks

