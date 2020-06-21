Football

Premier League Standings

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jun 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 82 2 Man City 29 19 3 7 71 31 60 3 Leicester 30 16 6 8 59 29 54 4 Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 48 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 30 12 10 8 45 31 46 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 30 11 13 6 43 34 46 7 Sheff Utd 30 11 11 8 30 28 44 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 30 11 9 10 48 41 42 9 Crystal Palace 30 11 9 10 28 32 42 10 Arsenal 30 9 13 8 41 41 40 11 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 39 12 Newcastle 30 10 8 12 28 41 38 13 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 37 14 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 37 15 Brighton 30 7 11 12 34 41 32 16 Watford 30 6 10 14 28 45 28 17 West Ham 30 7 6 17 35 52 27 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 30 7 6 17 29 49 27 19 Aston Villa 29 7 5 17 34 56 26 20 Norwich 30 5 6 19 25 55 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Football

Celta hammer Alaves 6-0 to ease relegation fears

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League Results

AN HOUR AGO
Football
