Premier League Standings

Jun 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 30 27 2 1 66 21 83 2 Man City 30 20 3 7 76 31 63 3 Leicester 31 16 7 8 59 29 55 4 Chelsea 30 15 6 9 53 40 51 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 30 12 10 8 45 31 46 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 30 11 13 6 43 34 46 7 Sheff Utd 30 11 11 8 30 28 44 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 30 11 9 10 48 41 42 9 Crystal Palace 30 11 9 10 28 32 42 10 Arsenal 30 9 13 8 41 41 40 11 Burnley 30 11 6 13 34 45 39 12 Everton 30 10 8 12 37 46 38 13 Newcastle 30 10 8 12 28 41 38 14 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 37 15 Brighton 31 7 12 12 34 41 33 16 Watford 30 6 10 14 28 45 28 17 West Ham 30 7 6 17 35 52 27 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 30 7 6 17 29 49 27 19 Aston Villa 30 7 5 18 35 58 26 20 Norwich 30 5 6 19 25 55 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation