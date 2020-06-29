Football

Premier League Standings

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jun 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 31 28 2 1 70 21 86 2 Man City 31 20 3 8 77 33 63 3 Leicester 31 16 7 8 59 29 55 4 Chelsea 31 16 6 9 55 41 54 ...............................................

5 Wolverhampton 32 13 13 6 45 34 52 ............................................... 6 Man Utd 31 13 10 8 48 31 49 7 Tottenham 31 12 9 10 50 41 45 ............................................... 8 Burnley 32 13 6 13 36 45 45 9 Sheff Utd 31 11 11 9 30 31 44 10 Arsenal 31 10 13 8 43 41 43 11 Crystal Palace 32 11 9 12 28 37 42 12 Everton 31 11 8 12 38 46 41 13 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 14 Newcastle 31 10 9 12 29 42 39 15 Brighton 31 7 12 12 34 41 33 16 Watford 32 6 10 16 29 49 28 17 West Ham 31 7 6 18 35 54 27 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 31 7 6 18 29 50 27 19 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 20 Norwich 31 5 6 20 25 56 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

