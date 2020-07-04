Premier League Standings

Jul 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 32 28 2 2 70 25 86 2 Man City 32 21 3 8 81 33 66 3 Leicester 32 16 7 9 60 31 55 4 Chelsea 32 16 6 10 57 44 54 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 32 14 10 8 51 31 52 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 32 13 13 6 45 34 52 7 Sheff Utd 32 12 11 9 33 32 47 ............................................... 8 Arsenal 32 11 13 8 47 41 46 9 Tottenham 32 12 9 11 51 44 45 10 Burnley 32 13 6 13 36 45 45 11 Everton 32 12 8 12 40 47 44 12 Crystal Palace 32 11 9 12 28 37 42 13 Newcastle 32 11 9 12 33 43 42 14 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 15 Brighton 33 8 12 13 35 44 36 16 West Ham 32 8 6 18 38 56 30 17 Watford 32 6 10 16 29 49 28 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 19 Bournemouth 32 7 6 19 30 54 27 20 Norwich 33 5 6 22 25 61 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation