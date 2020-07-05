Football

Premier League Standings

ByReuters
27 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Jul 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 32 28 2 2 70 25 86 2 Man City 32 21 3 8 81 33 66 3 Leicester 33 17 7 9 63 31 58 4 Chelsea 33 17 6 10 60 44 57 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 33 15 10 8 56 33 55 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 33 13 13 7 45 36 52 7 Arsenal 33 12 13 8 49 41 49 ............................................... 8 Sheff Utd 33 12 12 9 34 33 48 9 Burnley 33 13 7 13 37 46 46 10 Tottenham 32 12 9 11 51 44 45 11 Everton 32 12 8 12 40 47 44 12 Newcastle 33 11 10 12 35 45 43 13 Crystal Palace 33 11 9 13 28 40 42 14 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 15 Brighton 33 8 12 13 35 44 36 16 West Ham 33 8 7 18 40 58 31 17 Watford 33 6 10 17 29 52 28 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 19 Bournemouth 33 7 6 20 32 59 27 20 Norwich 33 5 6 22 25 61 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

