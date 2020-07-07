Premier League Standings

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 33 29 2 2 72 25 89 2 Man City 33 21 3 9 81 34 66 3 Chelsea 34 18 6 10 63 46 60 4 Leicester 33 17 7 9 63 31 58 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 33 15 10 8 56 33 55 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 33 13 13 7 45 36 52 7 Arsenal 33 12 13 8 49 41 49 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 33 13 9 11 52 44 48 9 Sheff Utd 33 12 12 9 34 33 48 10 Burnley 33 13 7 13 37 46 46 11 Everton 33 12 8 13 40 48 44 12 Newcastle 33 11 10 12 35 45 43 13 Southampton 33 13 4 16 42 55 43 14 Crystal Palace 34 11 9 14 30 43 42 15 Brighton 33 8 12 13 35 44 36 16 West Ham 33 8 7 18 40 58 31 17 Watford 34 7 10 17 31 53 31 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 33 7 6 20 36 62 27 19 Bournemouth 33 7 6 20 32 59 27 20 Norwich 34 5 6 23 26 63 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation