Football

Premier League Standings

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 93 2 Man City 35 23 3 9 91 34 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 60 4 Leicester 34 17 8 9 64 32 59 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 34 16 10 8 59 33 58 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 35 14 13 8 48 37 55 7 Sheff Utd 35 14 12 9 38 33 54 ............................................... 8 Arsenal 34 12 14 8 50 42 50 9 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 50 10 Tottenham 34 13 10 11 52 44 49 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 45 12 Southampton 34 13 5 16 43 56 44 13 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 36 52 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 42 15 Brighton 35 8 12 15 36 52 36 16 West Ham 35 9 7 19 44 59 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 34 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 30 19 Bournemouth 34 7 7 20 32 59 28 20 Norwich 35 5 6 24 26 67 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Football

Trezeguet double gives Villa lifeline win over Palace

33 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Aston Villa win to keep slim survival hopes alive

38 MINUTES AGO
Championship

Leeds strike late to sink Swansea, take three-point lead in Championship

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On