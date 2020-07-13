Football

Premier League Standings

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 93 2 Man City 35 23 3 9 91 34 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 60 4 Leicester 35 17 8 10 65 36 59 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 35 16 11 8 61 35 59 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 35 14 13 8 48 37 55 7 Sheff Utd 35 14 12 9 38 33 54 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 35 14 10 11 54 45 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 45 12 Southampton 35 13 6 16 45 58 45 13 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 36 52 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 42 15 Brighton 35 8 12 15 36 52 36 16 West Ham 35 9 7 19 44 59 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 34 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 30 20 Norwich 35 5 6 24 26 67 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Football

Real Madrid dig deep to beat Granada and march closer to title

28 MINUTES AGO
Serie A

Inter stage impressive revival to sink Torino and go second

39 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League Top Scorers

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On