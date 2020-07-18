Premier League Standings

Jul 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 2 Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 3 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 4 Leicester 36 18 8 10 67 36 62 ...............................................
5 Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 7 Tottenham 36 15 10 11 57 46 55 ............................................... 8 Sheff Utd 36 14 12 10 38 35 54 9 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 10 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 11 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 46 12 Southampton 36 13 7 16 46 59 46 13 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 37 55 43 14 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 42 15 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 16 Brighton 36 8 13 15 37 53 37 17 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 34 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 31 19 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 20 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation