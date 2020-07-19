Football

Premier League Standings

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 2 Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 3 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 4 Leicester 36 18 8 10 67 36 62 ...............................................

5 Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 7 Tottenham 36 15 10 11 57 46 55 ............................................... 8 Sheff Utd 36 14 12 10 38 35 54 9 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 10 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 11 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 49 12 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 46 13 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 37 55 43 14 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 42 15 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 16 Brighton 36 8 13 15 37 53 37 17 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 34 ............................................... 18 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 19 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 31 20 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Football
