Premier League Standings

Jul 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 99 2 Man City 38 26 3 9 102 35 81 3 Man Utd 38 18 12 8 66 36 66 4 Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 66 ................................................
5 Leicester 38 18 8 12 67 41 62 ................................................ 6 Tottenham 38 16 11 11 61 47 59 7 Wolverhampton 38 15 14 9 51 40 59 ................................................ 8 Arsenal 38 14 14 10 56 48 56 9 Sheff Utd 38 14 12 12 39 39 54 10 Burnley 38 15 9 14 43 50 54 11 Southampton 38 15 7 16 51 60 52 12 Everton 38 13 10 15 44 56 49 13 Newcastle 38 11 11 16 38 58 44 14 Crystal Palace 38 11 10 17 31 50 43 15 Brighton 38 9 14 15 39 54 41 16 West Ham 38 10 9 19 49 62 39 17 Aston Villa 38 9 8 21 41 67 35 ................................................ 18 Bournemouth 38 9 7 22 40 65 34 19 Watford 38 8 10 20 36 64 34 20 Norwich 38 5 6 27 26 75 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation