5 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ......................................... 6 Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 7 Wolverhampton 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ......................................... 8 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 9 Leeds 2 1 0 1 7 7 3 10 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Tottenham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Brighton 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 Man Utd 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 17 Sheff Utd 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ......................................... 18 West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 19 Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 20 West Bromwich 2 0 0 2 2 8 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation