Premier League to restart on June 17 - BBC

MANCHESTER, England, May 28 (Reuters) - The Premier Leauge season will restart on June 17, the BBC reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was ongoing.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Football Arsenal chairman Keswick retires AN HOUR AGO

Football ENGLAND'S PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL SEASON TO RESTART ON 17 JUNE - BBC AN HOUR AGO