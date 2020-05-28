Premier League to restart on June 17 - BBC

MANCHESTER, England, May 28 (Reuters) - The Premier Leauge season will restart on June 17, the BBC reported on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was ongoing.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
