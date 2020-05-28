Football

Premier League to restart on June 17 - BBC

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MANCHESTER, England, May 28 (Reuters) - The Premier Leauge season will restart on June 17, the BBC reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was ongoing.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

