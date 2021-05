Football

Premier League Top Four: 'It's about ourselves' - Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers not looking at other teams

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is not looking at the results of other teams after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. Rodgers was full of praise his team for the effort they put in over the last week, pointing out they've beaten finalists of both the Europa League and Champions League.

00:00:47, 36 minutes ago