Premier League Top Scorers

Premier League Top Scorers
By Reuters

44 minutes agoUpdated 42 minutes ago

Aug 11 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 R.

Sterling (Manchester City) 3 2 A. Barnes (Burnley) 2 H. Kane (Tottenham) 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 1 F. Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) J. Guðmunds­son (Burnley) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) C. Mepham (Bournemouth) T. NDombèlé (Tottenham) D. Origi (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) B. Sharp (Sheffield Utd) V. van Dijk (Liverpool)

0Read and react
0Read and react