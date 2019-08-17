Premier League Top Scorers

By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 59 minutes ago

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 A.

Barnes (Burnley) 3 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 2 H. Kane (Tottenham) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 1 F. Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. Guðmunds­son (Burnley) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) D. James (Manchester United) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) A. Martial (Manchester United) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) C. Mepham (Bournemouth) T. NDombèlé (Tottenham) D. Origi (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) B. Sharp (Sheffield Utd) V. van Dijk (Liverpool)

