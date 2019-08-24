Premier League Top Scorers
Aug 24 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 T.
Pukki (Norwich) 5 2 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 3 A. Barnes (Burnley) 3 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) T. Abraham (Chelsea) H. Kane (Tottenham) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 F. Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) 1 Bernard (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) J. Guðmundsson (Burnley) T. Cantwell (Norwich) Rúben Neves (Wolves) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) A. El Ghazi (Aston Villa) J. Hernández (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton) D. James (Manchester United) J. King (Bournemouth) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) E. Lamela (Tottenham) J. Lundstram (Sheffield Utd) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) C. Mepham (Bournemouth) Wesley (Aston Villa) W. Ndidi (Leicester) T. NDombèlé (Tottenham) D. Origi (Liverpool) Lucas Moura (Tottenham) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) B. Sharp (Sheffield Utd) J. Shelvey (Newcastle) Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) L. Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) V. van Dijk (Liverpool) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)