Premier League Top Scorers
By Reuters

29 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Aug 24 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 T.

Pukki (Norwich) 5 2 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 3 A. Barnes (Burnley) 3 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) T. Abraham (Chelsea) H. Kane (Tottenham) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 F. Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) 1 Bernard (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) J. Guðmunds­son (Burnley) T. Cantwell (Norwich) Rúben Neves (Wolves) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) A. El Ghazi (Aston Villa) J. Hernández (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton) D. James (Manchester United) J. King (Bournemouth) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) E. Lamela (Tottenham) J. Lundstram (Sheffield Utd) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) C. Mepham (Bournemouth) Wesley (Aston Villa) W. Ndidi (Leicester) T. NDombèlé (Tottenham) D. Origi (Liverpool) Lucas Moura (Tottenham) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) B. Sharp (Sheffield Utd) J. Shelvey (Newcastle) Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) L. Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) V. van Dijk (Liverpool) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)

