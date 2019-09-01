Premier League Top Scorers
Sep 1 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 S.
Agüero (Manchester City) 6 2 T. Pukki (Norwich) 5 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 3 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 4 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Haller (West Ham) 3 D. James (Manchester United) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) J. Vardy (Leicester) 5 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 2 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Richarlison (Everton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) H. Kane (Tottenham) S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)
