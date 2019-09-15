Premier League Top Scorers
Sep 15 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 S.
Agüero (Manchester City) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 2 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 3 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 4 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 5 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 3 S. Haller (West Ham) D. James (Manchester United) H. Kane (Tottenham) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) J. Vardy (Leicester) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 6 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) T. Cantwell (Norwich) Richarlison (Everton) M. Djenepo (Southampton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) E. Lamela (Tottenham) A. Martial (Manchester United) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)