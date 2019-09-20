Premier League Top Scorers

By Reuters

47 minutes agoUpdated 45 minutes ago

Sep 20 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Friday 1 S.

Agüero (Manchester City) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 2 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 5 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 5 S. Haller (West Ham) 3 D. James (Manchester United) H. Kane (Tottenham) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) J. Vardy (Leicester) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) H. Wilson (Bournemouth) 6 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) T. Cantwell (Norwich) Richarlison (Everton) M. Djenepo (Southampton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) E. Lamela (Tottenham) A. Martial (Manchester United) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

