Premier League Top Scorers
Sep 28 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 S.
Agüero (Manchester City) 8 2 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 7 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 6 T. Pukki (Norwich) 4 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 5 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) S. Mané (Liverpool) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 6 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 3 S. Haller (West Ham) D. James (Manchester United) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) J. Vardy (Leicester) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react