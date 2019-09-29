Premier League Top Scorers
Sep 29 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 S.
Agüero (Manchester City) 8 2 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 7 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 6 T. Pukki (Norwich) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 J. Vardy (Leicester) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 5 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 3 S. Haller (West Ham) D. James (Manchester United) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) H. Wilson (Bournemouth) C. Wood (Burnley) A. Yarmolenko (West Ham)
