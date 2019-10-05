Premier League Top Scorers

Premier League Top Scorers
By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 59 minutes ago

Oct 5 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 S.

Agüero (Manchester City) 8 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 3 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 J. Vardy (Leicester) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 5 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 3 S. Haller (West Ham) D. James (Manchester United) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) H. Wilson (Bournemouth) C. Wood (Burnley) A. Yarmolenko (West Ham)

