Premier League Top Scorers
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 6 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 S.

Agüero (Manchester City) 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 7 3 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 S. Mané (Liverpool) J. Vardy (Leicester) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 5 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Haller (West Ham) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 3 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) D. Ings (Southampton) D. James (Manchester United) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) M. Rashford (Manchester United) H. Wilson (Bournemouth) C. Wood (Burnley) A. Yarmolenko (West Ham)

