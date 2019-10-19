Premier League Top Scorers

By Reuters

32 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Oct 19 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 S.

Agüero (Manchester City) 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 7 3 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 S. Mané (Liverpool) J. Vardy (Leicester) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 5 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Haller (West Ham) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 3 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) D. Ings (Southampton) D. James (Manchester United) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) J. McGinn (Aston Villa) M. Rashford (Manchester United) H. Wilson (Bournemouth) C. Wood (Burnley) A. Yarmolenko (West Ham)

