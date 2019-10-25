Premier League Top Scorers

By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Friday 1 S.

Agüero (Manchester City) 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) J. Vardy (Leicester) 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 7 3 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 S. Mané (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 5 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Haller (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wood (Burnley)

