Premier League Top Scorers
By Reuters

58 minutes agoUpdated 56 minutes ago

Oct 27 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 9 2 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 7 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 4 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 5 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 S. Mané (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 6 A. Barnes (Burnley) 4 S. Haller (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) M. Rashford (Manchester United) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wood (Burnley)

