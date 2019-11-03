Premier League Top Scorers

By Reuters

30 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Nov 3 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 10 2 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8 4 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 7 5 H. Kane (Tottenham) 6 S. Mané (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 7 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4 A. Barnes (Burnley) S. Haller (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton Women) R. Jiménez (Wolves) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) C. Pulisic (Chelsea) C. Wood (Burnley)

