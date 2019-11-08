Premier League Top Scorers

By Reuters

57 minutes agoUpdated 54 minutes ago

Nov 8 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Friday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 10 2 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8 4 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 7 5 H. Kane (Tottenham) 6 S. Mané (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 7 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4 A. Barnes (Burnley) S. Haller (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) C. Pulisic (Chelsea) C. Wood (Burnley)

