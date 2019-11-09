Premier League Top Scorers
Nov 9 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 T.
Abraham (Chelsea) 10 J. Vardy (Leicester) 2 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8 4 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 7 5 H. Kane (Tottenham) 6 S. Mané (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 C. Pulisic (Chelsea) 5 M. Rashford (Manchester United) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) 7 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4 A. Barnes (Burnley) S. Haller (West Ham) D. Ings (Southampton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) C. Wood (Burnley)
