Premier League Top Scorers
Nov 10 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 11 2 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 10 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 4 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8 5 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 7 6 H. Kane (Tottenham) 6 S. Mané (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 7 A. Barnes (Burnley) 5 D. Ings (Southampton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) C. Pulisic (Chelsea) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) C. Wood (Burnley) 8 J. Ayew (Crystal Palace) 4 S. Haller (West Ham) J. Maddison (Leicester) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Wesley (Aston Villa) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) M. Mount (Chelsea) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)