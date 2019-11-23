Premier League Top Scorers
Nov 23 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 11 2 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 10 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 4 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8 5 H. Kane (Tottenham) 7 S. Mané (Liverpool) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 6 T. Pukki (Norwich) 6 M. Rashford (Manchester United) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7 A. Barnes (Burnley) 5 D. Ings (Southampton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) C. Pulisic (Chelsea) C. Wilson (Bournemouth) C. Wood (Burnley)
