Premier League Top Scorers
Dec 22 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 17 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 11 T. Abraham (Chelsea) D. Ings (Southampton) 3 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 10 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 H. Kane (Tottenham) S. Mané (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 7 N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wood (Burnley) 6 A. Barnes (Burnley) 6 Richarlison (Everton) K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)
