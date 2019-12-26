Premier League Top Scorers
Dec 26 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Thursday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 17 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 11 T. Abraham (Chelsea) D. Ings (Southampton) 3 H. Kane (Tottenham) 10 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 9 S. Mané (Liverpool) T. Pukki (Norwich) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 7 N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wood (Burnley) 6 D. Alli (Tottenham) 6 A. Barnes (Burnley) Richarlison (Everton) K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) H. Wilson (Bournemouth)
