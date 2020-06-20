Premier League Top Scorers

Jun 20 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 19 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 D. Ings (Southampton) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) 14 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) 6 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 12 7 H. Kane (Tottenham) 11 A. Martial (Manchester United) T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 10 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney's 'ambition' to play for Boca Juniors
AN HOUR AGO
Inter title challenge still alive and kicking, says Conte
AN HOUR AGO
Jurgen Klopp welcomes asterisk next to title win to mark 'most difficult season'
3 HOURS AGO
