Football

Premier League Top Scorers

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jun 20 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 19 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 D. Ings (Southampton) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) 14 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) R. Jiménez (Wolves) 6 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 12 7 H. Kane (Tottenham) 11 A. Martial (Manchester United) T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 10 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Football
