Premier League Top Scorers

Jun 24 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 19 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 D. Ings (Southampton) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 14 S. Mané (Liverpool) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 5 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 6 H. Kane (Tottenham) 12 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 7 A. Martial (Manchester United) 11 T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 10 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Premier League
Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup
15 MINUTES AGO
Football
Soccer-Bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Soccer-Women's World Cup destined for pastures new in 2023 vote
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics