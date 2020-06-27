Premier League Top Scorers

Jun 27 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Friday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 19 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 3 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 D. Ings (Southampton) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 15 S. Mané (Liverpool) 5 A. Martial (Manchester United) 14 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 6 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 7 H. Kane (Tottenham) 12 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 8 T. Pukki (Norwich) 11 C. Wood (Burnley) 9 Richarlison (Everton) 10 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Premier League
'Wholly unacceptable' - Liverpool condemn fans over title celebrations during coronavirus pandemic
38 MINUTES AGO
Premier League
Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates old rival Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool's title win
2 HOURS AGO
Football
Ferguson congratulates old rival Dalglish on Liverpool's title win
2 HOURS AGO
