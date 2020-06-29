Premier League Top Scorers

Jun 29 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Monday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 19 2 D. Ings (Southampton) 18 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 15 S. Mané (Liverpool) 6 A. Martial (Manchester United) 14 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 8 H. Kane (Tottenham) 12 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 9 T. Pukki (Norwich) 11 C. Wood (Burnley) 10 Richarlison (Everton) 10 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Football
Getafe finally get a win to boost Champions League hopes
4 MINUTES AGO
Football
Benfica losing grip on title after shock loss to Maritimo
29 MINUTES AGO
Transfers
Manchester City to enter Jack Grealish race if Leroy Sane leaves - Paper Round
41 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics