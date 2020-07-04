Premier League Top Scorers

Jul 4 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 P.
Aubameyang (Arsenal) 19 J. Vardy (Leicester) 2 D. Ings (Southampton) 18 3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 15 S. Mané (Liverpool) 6 A. Martial (Manchester United) 14 M. Rashford (Manchester United) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) H. Kane (Tottenham) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 11 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley)
Football
Trossard strike gives Brighton 1-0 win at Norwich
19 MINUTES AGO
Football
Premier League Standings
20 MINUTES AGO
Football
Premier League Results
25 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics