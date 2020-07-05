Premier League Top Scorers

Jul 5 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 21 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 19 3 D. Ings (Southampton) 18 4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 5 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 6 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 15 S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 13 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) H. Kane (Tottenham) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 11 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley)
Football
Newcastle bounce back to draw 2-2 with West Ham
25 MINUTES AGO
Football
Premier League Standings
27 MINUTES AGO
Football
Season could be over for key Burnley pair Mee and Cork
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics