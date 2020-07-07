Football

Premier League Top Scorers

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Tuesday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 21 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 19 3 D. Ings (Southampton) 18 4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 5 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 S. Mané (Liverpool) 6 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 15 A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 14 8 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 H. Kane (Tottenham) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 9 Richarlison (Everton) 11 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley)

