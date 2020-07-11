Football

Premier League Top Scorers

ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Jul 11 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Saturday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 22 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 3 D. Ings (Southampton) 19 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 4 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 S. Mané (Liverpool) 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 15 A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 6 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 14 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 7 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 H. Kane (Tottenham) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 12 9 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) 11 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley)

