Premier League Top Scorers

Jul 15 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 23 2 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 3 D. Ings (Southampton) 19 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 4 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 17 5 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 R. Jiménez (Wolves) S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 6 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 14 7 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 H. Kane (Tottenham) 8 Richarlison (Everton) 12 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 9 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) 11 T. Pukki (Norwich) C. Wood (Burnley)
