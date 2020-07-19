Football

Premier League Top Scorers

ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 23 2 D. Ings (Southampton) 21 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 17 S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 6 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 7 H. Kane (Tottenham) 15 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 14 9 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) C. Wood (Burnley) 10 Richarlison (Everton) 12 11 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) 11 T. Pukki (Norwich) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

