Premier League Top Scorers

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 J.
Vardy (Leicester) 23 2 D. Ings (Southampton) 21 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 17 S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 6 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 7 H. Kane (Tottenham) 15 8 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 14 9 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) C. Wood (Burnley) 10 Richarlison (Everton) 12 11 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) 11 T. Pukki (Norwich) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)
Football
Premier League Standings
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Watford sack manager Pearson with two games to play, British media report
AN HOUR AGO
Premier League
Bournemouth in huge trouble after Southampton defeat
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics