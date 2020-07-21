Football

Premier League Top Scorers

ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

Jul 21 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Tuesday 1 J.

Vardy (Leicester) 23 2 D. Ings (Southampton) 21 3 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 17 H. Kane (Tottenham) S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Martial (Manchester United) M. Rashford (Manchester United) 6 S. Agüero (Manchester City) 16 7 T. Abraham (Chelsea) 14 8 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 Richarlison (Everton) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) C. Wood (Burnley) 9 K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) 11 T. Pukki (Norwich) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

