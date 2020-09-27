Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 5 2 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 4 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 3 D. Ings (Southampton) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) 2 M. Klich (Leeds) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) S. Mané (Liverpool) A. Mitrović (Fulham) C. Robinson (West Brom) Hélder Costa (Leeds) J. Vardy (Leicester) 5 M. Antonio (West Ham) 1 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) T. Abraham (Chelsea) H. Barnes (Leicester) K. Bartley (West Brom) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) T. Castagne (Leicester) A. Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) Matheus Pereira (West Brom) Richarlison (Everton) K. De Bruyne (Manchester City) B. De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) G. Diangana (West Brom) Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) J. Dunne (Burnley) P. Foden (Manchester City) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Harrison (Leeds) J. Hendrick (Newcastle) C. Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) R. James (Chelsea) J. Justin (Leicester) H. Kane (Tottenham) M. Keane (Everton) E. Konsa (Aston Villa) C. Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) H. Maguire (Manchester United) S. March (Brighton and Hove Albion) M. Mount (Chelsea) E. Nketiah (Arsenal) D. Praet (Leicester) M. Rashford (Manchester United) J. Rodríguez (Everton) R. Saïss (Wolves) A. Townsend (Crystal Palace) L. Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) D. van de Beek (Manchester United) V. van Dijk (Liverpool) C. Wilson (Newcastle) C. Wood (Burnley) K. Zouma (Chelsea)