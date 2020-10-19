Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 7 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 6 3 H. Kane (Tottenham) 5 J. Vardy (Leicester) 4 D. Ings (Southampton) 4 S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) C. Wilson (Newcastle) W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5 P. Bamford (Leeds) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) J. Bowen (West Ham) Jorginho (Chelsea) J. Grealish (Aston Villa) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) J. Rodríguez (Everton) O. Watkins (Aston Villa)

Football
West Brom hold Burnley to battling 0-0 draw
12 MINUTES AGO
Football
Premier League Standings
13 MINUTES AGO
Football
Premier League Results
18 MINUTES AGO