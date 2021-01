Football

Premier League video: Frank Lampard: Timo Werner has 'shown he is a top player' for Chelsea

Frank Lampard said on Monday that Chelsea will keep faith with Timo Werner, despite the striker's lack of goals so far for the London club since his big money move from RB Leipzig. Werner was a substitute for Chelsea's most recent game, a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham, and only came onto the pitch for the final 15 minutes.

00:00:28, 10 views, 8 hours ago